Share this postA beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron Barmbywww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareA beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron BarmbyShare this postA beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron Barmbywww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:07:04Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.A beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron BarmbyJermMar 02, 2023Share this postA beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron Barmbywww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareEverything you wanted to know about climate change summarised into an hour of easy listening.Full show descriptionSupport my workView my sponsorsThank you for subscribing. Share this episode.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionA beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron Barmbywww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareConversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.Conversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era19 hrs ago • JermDanny Carroll on German New MedicineSep 16 • JermFarmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farmSep 14 • JermAlex Jones on the Great Reset and New World OrderSep 13 • JermJanice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfeeSep 13 • JermE Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’Sep 13 • JermJohn McAfee was the real antivirusSep 12 • JermKeith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)Sep 12 • Jerm
A beginner’s guide to climate change, with Ron Barmby