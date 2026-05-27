⚠️ This is a podcast episode I recorded in 2023, but I’m sharing it again because it’s uplifting and inspiring. Too many people are obsessed with doom and gloom.

Brittni De La Mora, previously known as Jenna Presley, was a top-tier porn star for seven years, ‘starring’ in over 250 films.

Growing up in a troubled home, she turned to stripping and pornography at 18 to find validation (which seems to be a common theme). Her life spiralled with drug addiction and trauma, including witnessing her boyfriend’s murder.

In 2012, while reading a Bible that she was given on a flight, she felt a spiritual calling to leave the industry. She quit that day, embraced Christianity, and began attending church.

Richard and Brittni

Now married to pastor Richard De La Mora, she co-leads Love Always Ministries, helping girls exit the porn industry and promoting a life of purity.

I find this a beautiful and inspiring story, particularly as I don’t think I could marry a woman with such a high body count and, I'm guessing, a lot of baggage.

Porn drives sex trafficking—minors and coerced adults are filmed, with profits funding criminal networks.



— Siddhant Adhikari, anti-trafficking advocate

Some quick stats

Out of respect, when researching her story, I turned on ‘safe search’ because I didn’t want to see any of her porn history.

I used Grok AI to generate the following bullet points, but they do appear to be fairly accurate and unbelievably disturbing:

88% of porn scenes contain physical aggression, 49% include verbal aggression, often normalising abusive behaviour.

69.1 million images of child sexual abuse reported in 2019, up from 45 million in 2018.

84.4% of US males and 57% of females aged 14–18 have viewed pornography, average first exposure at age 11.

Porn industry deeply tied to sex trafficking, with coercion and exploitation common, making consensual content hard to verify.

Former porn actors report abuse, humiliation, high STI rates, drug addiction, depression, and suicide.

46.9% of users escalate to extreme pornography, linked to increased aggression and distorted sexual expectations.

Porn use increases marital infidelity by over 300%, tied to higher divorce rates and reduced trust.

Searches for ‘teen sex’ rose 60% from 2004–2006, with legal sites often depicting young-looking women, eroding taboos around child exploitation.

Global porn industry worth $97 billion, US share $12 billion, surpassing major entertainment industries.

US businesses lose $16.9 billion yearly due to employees accessing porn at work.

In US dollars, the global porn industry is valued at approximately $97 billion annually, while Hollywood’s total annual revenue is around $74 billion.

Something is very wrong.

Porn warps intimacy—studies show it doubles divorce risk by setting unrealistic expectations for real relationships.



— Samuel Perry, professor of sociology

Basically, there is nothing good about pornography.

🎙️ Podcast episode

Brittni shared her journey with me. It was easier for her than for me, mainly because I don’t usually chat to random women about their sex lives. 🤣