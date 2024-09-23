An inspiring story about a British soldier whose life was saved by a wildcat

Harry Turner is a British war veteran who couldn’t handle Afghanistan, so he packed his bags and went to the Amazon jungle to either die or find a new purpose in life.

Thankfully, he didn’t die and instead found a new purpose in life: nature.

Harry’s life was saved by an ocelot

“Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.” - Oscar Wilde

A beautiful film

Wildcat is an Emmy-winning documentary that follows Harry's emotional and inspiring story of redemption. It's available on—wait for it—Amazon Prime.

Here's the trailer:

As Harry explained on my podcast, the film’s production wasn’t planned initially; it just kind of emerged. He meets Sam, who runs a wildlife rehabilitation centre, and his life gains new meaning when he is entrusted with the care of an orphaned baby ocelot.

Well, two baby ocelots: Khan and Keanu.

Being African, I have never seen an ocelot in real life, so I won’t lie—I am a bit jealous. They’re kind of like small leopards.

My wife and I make a habit of going into the bush once or twice a year, and by ‘going into the bush’ I mean something big like the Kruger Park or Kgalagadi, two of South Africa’s most incredible game parks.

Check this beauty from our recent camping in both parks:

Technocrats can shove their agendas up where the sun don’t shine.

Basically, Harry joined the British Army and the war in Afghanistan left him with PTSD and severe depression. Being a pawn in a pointless chess game played by globalist politicians can have that effect on you.

Or, as Michael Rivero said in his conversation with me, all wars are bankers’ wars.

During one of his lowest moments, he attempted suicide and planned an expedition to Peru without intending to return.

Nature saved him.

Breaking free from the matrix, even if just for a while, is what brought him back to reality.

Today, he runs a non-profit, Emerald Arch, to aid environmental conservation, especially after witnessing the ongoing destruction of the Amazon.

Harry chatted to me about being in a war zone and then in the jungle and his experience with rehabilitating the ocelots. Of course, he included other bits and pieces too, like the problems with poaching and logging, being stalked by a puma and so on.

It’s a beautiful story.