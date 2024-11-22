Anthony Levatino on why he stopped performing abortions

Anthony Levatino is a former obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN) who performed over 1,200 abortions and now speaks out against it.

Perhaps it’s because I have a child, but this conversation cut very close to the bone.

Some folks argue that unborn babies are not babies, but this is both a stupid and convenient argument to make themselves feel better and to shift the responsibility onto others, so they feel less guilty about their sexual behaviour.

Don’t want to fall pregnant?

Close your legs or don’t have unprotected sex during those few very important days in the middle of the month.

Anthony explains what happens during an abortion and why he no longer supports it.

📺 Watch the full video here.