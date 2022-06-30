Jerm Warfare
Bart Sibrel on the faked moon landings
0:00
-58:45

Bart Sibrel on the faked moon landings

Jerm
Jun 30, 2022
Bart Sibrel is an award winning filmmaker, writer, and investigative journalist, who has been producing TV programs, documentaries, music videos, TV commercials, and stage plays for over 35 years.

He is largely known for his books and documentaries falsifying, not just the Apollo Missions, but all claims about humans going to the moon.

Sibrel grew up as the biggest fan of the purported “moon landings”, yet gradually began to recognize their unfortunate falsification. Sibrel believes that a religious attachment to the emotional event is what prevents people from waking up to the deplorable reality.

A previous guest, Randy Walsh, makes a very similar argument, although his research is primarily centred around the Saturn rockets that NASA claims to have used (versus what was actually used).

Like with numerous “official” narratives, such as 9/11 and SARS-CoV-2 and Marilyn Monroe, a healthy suspicion and scepticism is warranted.

Bart’s arguments, about the moon landings being staged, are compelling.

Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
