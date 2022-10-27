Ben Garrison is an American cartoonist who is heavily censored and hated by the establishment, which means that his work is over the target and worth following. Political cartoons are like a societal thermometer because they gauge the temperature of the zeitgeist. As the heat increases, so does the censorship.
Share this post
Ben Garrison is America’s angriest cartoonist
www.jermwarfare.social
Jerm Warfare
Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Ben Garrison is America’s angriest cartoonist