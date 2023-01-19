Share this postCălin Georgescu on why the United Nations is Satanicwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareCălin Georgescu on why the United Nations is SatanicShare this postCălin Georgescu on why the United Nations is Satanicwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:02:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Călin Georgescu on why the United Nations is SatanicJermJan 19, 2023Share this postCălin Georgescu on why the United Nations is Satanicwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe United Nations is an evil organisation hellbent on controlling the world through centralised governance, says a former high-ranking director at the United Nations and member of the Club Of Rome.Full show descriptionSupport my workView my sponsorsThank you for subscribing. Share this episode.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionCălin Georgescu on why the United Nations is Satanicwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareConversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.Conversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era19 hrs ago • JermDanny Carroll on German New MedicineSep 16 • JermFarmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farmSep 14 • JermAlex Jones on the Great Reset and New World OrderSep 13 • JermJanice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfeeSep 13 • JermE Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’Sep 13 • JermJohn McAfee was the real antivirusSep 12 • JermKeith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)Sep 12 • Jerm
Călin Georgescu on why the United Nations is Satanic