If you're reading this, you're likely aware that, while I have a podcast with amazing guests and topics, I'm actually a professional cartoonist.

Despite two decades of awards, books and thousands of cartoons, I still smile when asked, 'And what do you do during the day?'

Sometimes I just reply with something like, 'I'm in agriculture,' followed by, 'I assist in waking up sheep that struggle to wake up.' The joke often goes over their head, which is probably even better.

Here are some cartoons, about the world around us, to end the week, in no specific order. You can find more on my website and you can buy personally signed prints.

I'm not sure why I do this, but the characterisation on the right—of a woke, establishment normie—is almost always a fat LGBTQ lesbian with a mohawk and syringes. And sometimes wearing a mask.

I find it quite funny.

Years ago, the mohawk (and tattoos and piercings) might have signified rebelliousness, and perhaps it did once upon a time, but the COVID era ruined all that for me. Most of those 'rebellious' types turned out to be nothing more than system hacks who don’t think for themselves.

The above one has an interesting inside joke: the photos of screaming women aren't real.

I created them using AI because I wanted to see how AI can be integrated into my work (since it is a tool that can be used for both good and bad), and these kinds of people are neither real nor intelligent. Anyone who believes they can change their biological sex isn't smart. Additionally, using real photos runs into copyright risks and so on.

This next cartoon was drawn in 2021 and has become one of my favourites.

The cartoon responded to the accelerating censorship since the start of the fake pandemic.

For example, in early 2020, I recorded a podcast with David Icke, who claimed there was no pandemic. The video was immediately removed from YouTube and elsewhere, and I was advised to cut the parts where David dismissed COVID. I also recall the government threatening to prosecute anyone questioning the official narrative.

David was abslutely right. There was no pandemic.

Ironically, the publication for whom I drew this cartoon later fired me for ‘crossing the line’.

Another red pill I swallowed recently is realising the private sector isn't morally superior to the public sector.

Die-hard capitalists and free market types don't like hearing this, but it's reality.

Make no mistake, I'm all for private property and decentralising governments, but when you understand that technocracy is a clever merger of governments and private companies (and NGOs), things become blurry.

For example, many like to argue that SpaceX is ‘private’. Well, sure, on paper it is, but it doesn’t actually mean much.

Without NASA, which is part of the US government, SpaceX wouldn't exist.

In other words, SpaceX is a public-private partnership, which slots neatly into Agenda 2030.

On that uplifting note, I'll end with one more cartoon, this time a bit more light-hearted than the previous.

My work is now independently funded, so please become a paid subscriber so that I can continue ridiculing bad people in my cartoons and interviewing good people on my podcast. Plus, paid subscribers get access to private groups, meetups, Q&As, and more.

In other words, you scratch my back and I scratch your back.