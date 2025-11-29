Jerm's Substack

Jerm's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
5d

You have a highly individual style of drawing! Thanks for the glimpse!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dolfK's avatar
dolfK
5d

Great work, Jerm!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jerm Warfare
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture