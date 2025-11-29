What’s the difference between a Jehovah’s Witness and a climate change alarmist?

One of them gets every end-of-the-world prediction wrong, and the other is a Jehovah’s Witness.

Okay, enough rambling.

Here are some cartoons about climate change.

This polar bear cartoon was inspired by a podcast episode featuring leading polar bear scientist Susan Crockford. Having studied polar bears for 40 years, she has concluded that they’re doing fine despite sensational claims about their climate-related demise.

I’m not sure whether the following falls under ‘climate change’ or not. I don’t know. Its slapstick humour made me giggle regardless.

This next one always triggers flat-earthers.

I mean, of all the people who take offence, flat-Earthers aren’t the ones I’m targeting in my satire. They don’t even cross my mind!

The message is obvious: the sun is the primary cause of climate change.

It seems utterly ridiculous to even question this. If the sun disappeared tonight, virtually all life on Earth would be dead within weeks. Simply put, when the sun goes down, temperatures drop; when it rises, temperatures rise.

Climate change alarmists should be the ones getting triggered, given they’re the ones claiming that turning on light bulbs and driving my diesel car cause the ice caps to melt. What I didn’t expect was for flat-Earthers to join the chorus of the triggered, though with a different criticism: that the sun is tiny and floats inside the dome of the flat Earth.

This cartoon is the oldest of today’s selection, dating back to 2018.

And it’s still relevant.

As an aside, during my recent travels across China, I witnessed the most wind turbines I’ve ever seen in one place. There were probably thousands stretching across a single expanse of land, and they’re absolutely enormous.

I love this cartoon.

It’s a hat-tip to the Sunday newspaper comics I read as a kid. Of course, the comment is rather dark, especially since Sustainable Development represents the UN’s aggressive onslaught against internal combustion engines and, well, the entirety of the Industrial Revolution.

Okay, one more for the road.

It wasn’t long ago when “global boiling” was announced by the UN.

The argument is ludicrous: Earth is going to get so hot that nothing will survive UNLESS we use solar panels and wind turbines.

Ironically, cold temperatures have persisted and there’s no sign of boiling anywhere. In fact, the media is now running ‘coldest ever’ stories. They can’t make up their minds.

It gets funnier.

Earth is boiling but an ice age is coming.

The whole thing is a circus.

Nobody has any idea what’s going on, which is hilariously entertaining. Or maybe some do know, but confusion is a brilliant way to instil fear and mass anxiety, making control and compliance much easier.

