Jerm Warfare has members from all over the world, including Japan, Sudan, Angola, Russia, Asia, the Americas, the UK, Europe, and even some from Down Under and Middle Earth. (I like to refer to us as an ‘army’ because it plays into my ‘battle of ideas’ tagline, which is a further play on ‘information war’.)

We’re a diverse lot, but our worldviews are well aligned.

We all want to know how the world’s puzzles are pieced together, who pulls the strings, what the truth is, how we can live better lives and protect ourselves against those who want to surveil and control us, and so on.

Plus, we look out for and support one another, which is what a community is all about.

Look, it’s impossible for every individual everywhere to agree on everything all the time. But one thing is true about our private network: we are neither normies nor woke.

We aren’t afraid of any ideas, talking points, or topics. You should see our private chat groups! Nothing is censored. I’ve learnt a lot from the various conversations, especially around history (and why much of what we are taught is either fabricated or false).

Let’s meet up

I’m going to start scheduling regular virtual meetups so that we can get to know one another in person, so to speak. Since we are scattered across the world, online is the best option for now.

This is for members (which includes paid Substack subscribers) only.

I will send an email to members with the login details and time for our meetup. Members can also log onto my website to access the details there.

Our next meetup is this coming Monday.