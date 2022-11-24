Share this postDane Wigington on climate engineeringwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareDane Wigington on climate engineeringShare this postDane Wigington on climate engineeringwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:04:20Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Dane Wigington on climate engineeringJermNov 24, 2022Share this postDane Wigington on climate engineeringwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareWhat if it's true that powerful actors are trying to manipulate Earth's climate?Full descriptionSupport my workThank you for subscribing. Share this episode.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionDane Wigington on climate engineeringwww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareConversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.Conversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era19 hrs ago • JermDanny Carroll on German New MedicineSep 16 • JermFarmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farmSep 14 • JermAlex Jones on the Great Reset and New World OrderSep 13 • JermJanice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfeeSep 13 • JermE Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’Sep 13 • JermJohn McAfee was the real antivirusSep 12 • JermKeith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)Sep 12 • Jerm
Dane Wigington on climate engineering