David Rasnick on the great cancer swindle
David Rasnick on the great cancer swindle

Jerm
Jul 11, 2022
David Rasnick is a biochemist with decades of research in AIDS and cancer, and returned to my podcast to discuss cancer and why most of what we’re told is wrong.

Cancer is an extremely complex subject, so I’d recommend reading his summary article in which he outlines, in fairly layman language, the foundation of his argument.

Basically, it’s known as Aneuploidy Theory, and it is in stark contrast to the current Big Pharmamodel of cancer. Obviously, Aneuploidy Theory is “discredited” and dismissed, as a result. But, as pharmaceutical scientist Mike Donio said, the pharmaceutical industry is untrustworthy and thrives on sick people and unscientific methodology.

David’s conversation is worth watching because he used slides, but it’s possible to get by with audio only.

Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
