Denis Rancourt and his colleagues have published their most extensive paper to date, analysing all-cause mortality across 125 countries throughout the entire alleged COVID-19 pandemic. In short, there was no pandemic.
Share this post
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
www.jermwarfare.social
Jerm Warfare
Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era