Desmund Bernardo is a husband, father, and nuclear professional.
He completed his military conscription in the Air Force at the then-secret TFDC Bredasdorp Air Force Base.
Des started his career at South Africa's state-owned electricity utility—Eskom—in 1992 and obtained a Reactor Operator's Licence from the National Nuclear Regulator in 2003. He is currently a Project Manager on the nearly completed Koeberg SGR (Steam-Generator Replacement) Project.
From 2002 to 2010, Des spent eight years in counter-terrorism intelligence.
He is also hosts the Beyond Politics channel on YouTube.
Full breakdown: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/desmund-bernado-on-south-africas-government-of-national-unity-gnu
Join our private network: https://jermwarfare.com/join-our-tribe
Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.
Desmund Bernardo on South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU)