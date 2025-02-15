To write with powerful effect, he must write out the life he has led, as did Bacon when he wrote Shakespeare.



—Mark Twain

The Baconian theory of Shakespeare authorship is a strange but kinda compelling argument that the literary genius behind the iconic plays and poems was not William Shakespeare but, rather, Sir Francis Bacon, a man of profound influence during the Elizabethan era.

Hang on.

What?

Before you knee-jerk, consider that Shakespeare was a man of humble origins with limited education. How could he have possibly possessed the vast knowledge and insights found in his works?

Well, the simple answer is that he didn't.

Books have been written about it

Comparisons

Bacon had an extensive education at Trinity College and Gray's Inn while Shakespeare's formal education likely ended at age 14.

Bacon's legal training and political positions might explain the legal terminology and court life in Shakespeare's plays.

Bacon's writings use similar wit and language to Shakespeare's while, interestingly, there are virtually no records of anything in Shakespeare's handwriting.

There are many more anomolies and I have to admit that they're both fascinating and persuasive.

To clarify, Sir Francis Bacon, who held the prestigious positions of Attorney General and Lord Chancellor of England during the late 16th and early 17th centuries, would have wanted to keep his Shakespearean connection hidden, as it could have adversely affected his status and career.

So the theory goes.

