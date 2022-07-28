Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Digitisation is changing the fabric of reality
0:00
-1:07:27

Digitisation is changing the fabric of reality

Jerm
Jul 28, 2022
Share

Eric Coppolino is an astrologer who argues that digitisation is altering the fabric of reality, shifting humanity towards transhumanism. (Joe Allen's conversation with me, about transhumanism, is worth watching in conjunction with this one.)

Eric's insight into the distorted reality of viruses, for example, is spot on. For example, here's what millions of people believed to have happened, versus what actually happened.

In other words, there is no difference between SARS-CoV-2 and a computer virus, because they are both digital and don't exist outside of a computer. I strongly recommend spending some time reading through the Viroliegy website, which offers an incredible critique of virology (including genomics, exosomes, microscopy, and more).

More simply put, there is no SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

JOIN THE JERM WARFARE COMMUNITY HERE.

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
  Jerm
Nik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents China
  Jerm
Owen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking up
  Jerm
Desmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricity
  Jerm
Alex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to death
  Jerm
Jeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracy
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Nina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for you
  Jerm