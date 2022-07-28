Digitisation is changing the fabric of reality

Eric Coppolino is an astrologer who argues that digitisation is altering the fabric of reality, shifting humanity towards transhumanism. (Joe Allen's conversation with me, about transhumanism, is worth watching in conjunction with this one.)

Eric's insight into the distorted reality of viruses, for example, is spot on. For example, here's what millions of people believed to have happened, versus what actually happened.

In other words, there is no difference between SARS-CoV-2 and a computer virus, because they are both digital and don't exist outside of a computer. I strongly recommend spending some time reading through the Viroliegy website, which offers an incredible critique of virology (including genomics, exosomes, microscopy, and more).

More simply put, there is no SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

JOIN THE JERM WARFARE COMMUNITY HERE.