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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
5d

I have not liked David A Hughes since the very first moment I spotted him on Substack.

"Who the fuck does this guy think he is?" I fumed and then some random subscriber PAID for me to have a subscription to his prolific new platform.

Gawd, the man was tedious. I was nodding off! Everyone was fawning over him and I was still thinking "Who the fuck does this guy think he is?".

When I saw the 3 Camps of Awareness exercise in generalising I had to click delete. Sorry, but there is no way I will be reading any more of his misdirection and what is more....

I don't trust anyone who is part of his team. Watch who he sucks up to.... its a shill swamp.

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9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
5d

A few of us have changed our opinions on Dr David A. Hughes...

David A. Hughes Growing the Divide in the 9/11 Truth Community?

A discussion of Dr David A. Hughes and the 9/11 truth movement as a whole

Discussion: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-a-hughes-growing-the-divide

No but, Dr David A. Hughes

A "three camps of awareness" framework & Identifying Camp 2

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/no-but-dr-david-a-hughes

Dr David A Hughes, Dr Judy Wood, 9/11, Energy, the Hutchison Effect and Hurricane Erin

Article by Andrew Johnson: https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2026/04/01/dr-david-a-hughes-dr-judy-wood-9-11-energy-the-hutchison-effect-and-hurricane-erin/

David Hughes on the importance of 9/11 revisionism and why evidence matters

A critical look at the three camps of 9/11 truth awareness

Interview: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-hughes-on-the-importance-of

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