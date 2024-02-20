Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
0:00
-52:47

E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’

Jerm
Feb 20, 2024
Share

This conversation is not about denying the deaths of Jews (and others) during WWII, but rather about how they died according to the historical literature (including the evolution of the storytelling).

Dr Eugene Michael Jones (commonly known as E Michael Jones) was an Assistant Professor of American Literature at St. Mary’s College, and is widely known for his critical views on contemporary cultural and religious issues. 

He argues that ‘Holocaust’ is a term that has evolved in its meaning over time.



Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Conversations that push back against ideological nonsense and fight the good fight in the battle of ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
  Jerm
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
  Jerm
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
  Jerm
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
  Jerm
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
  Jerm
John McAfee was the real antivirus
  Jerm
Keith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)
  Jerm