As a cartoonist, my job is triggering sensitive souls, pushing boundaries of acceptable speech, and having enormous fun doing it.

When readers respond with fists swinging, mission accomplished.

Then there are readers who get angry but try to appear cool, making their responses seem ‘objective’. I love these types—they work so hard to hide the fact that they’re also swinging their fists.

Best of all is when fellow cartoonists get triggered by cartoons. There are plenty of them and I know several. I’ve been called everything: ‘homophobe’, ‘racist’, ‘sexist’, ‘misogynist’, and the fashionably new ‘transphobe’.

Naturally, I find this offensive.

Because I’m certainly not a misogynist.

Cartoons

I drew the above cartoon on a flight from Europe back to South Africa. I was in the middle seat; my wife was sleeping against the window and the person to my right was watching me draw while pretending not to watch me draw.

This ‘transgenderism’ narrative is ridiculous.

Firstly, there is no such thing as ‘transgender’. It’s simply men pretending to be women and women pretending to be men.

Secondly, men cannot become women and women cannot become men. A man who ingests hormones and chops off his junk is still man, but a man with sensitive pecs and no package.

To be fair, I use the term ‘man’ loosely. I wouldn’t say he is a man. I would say he is a male.

Also, ‘transgender’ folks never shut up.

They’re akin to feminists.

Or lesbians.

They’re always angry.

I’ve never understood why.

Why do they need to have a placard?

And why do they get upset when normal, sane people simply don’t care about their placard?

I can’t really type anything about the above cartoon because the algorithms will undoubtedly prey on me like a decent, upstanding LGBTQ-rights activist who loves kids.

Meanwhile, I remember when girls were tomboys.

These days, girls want to be a boy called Tom.

The ‘agenda’ has succeeded in many ways. It has consumed a multitude of minds.

An art of war is to create division through confusion.

And it works.

I’ll end off with one more cartoon, which I drew about two years ago.

It’s a positive one.

Although, it will probably trigger some atheists.

Positive cartoons are difficult to draw because humour is generally rooted in ridicule.

No LGBTQ activists were harmed in the making of these cartoons.