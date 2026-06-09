Jerm's Substack

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Dpflxxv's avatar
Dpflxxv
Jun 9

Solzhenitsyn's book to me is more about the human condition. We experienced covid and saw how authority and people can act. His book only underlines this. Its hard to imagine its not embellished. It was written retrospectively. To me it rings true. Mostly because of my fellow human beings during covid and their pathetic capitulation to authority, or worse, their slavish obedience to or adoption of the fascist dictates of our overlords

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Dianne Williams's avatar
Dianne Williams
Jun 9

I guess that makes Gulag Archipelago and Solzhenitsyn

both false: are you sure about this?

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