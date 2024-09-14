Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm

Everybody loves a farmer who’s passionate, funny, and doesn't trust vegans

Angus McIntosh, known as Farmer Angus, is a South African beef farmer who practices a sustainable style called ‘regenerative agriculture’ and makes probably the best burger patties I’ve ever tasted.

He is also a close friend of mine.

Bad boys for life

“Regenerative agriculture is not a revolution; it’s a return to the ancient wisdom that was abandoned in the name of progress.” - Joel Salatin

Regenerative farming

His style of farming is about restoring soil health, biodiversity and ecosystem functions. Instead of relying on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Angus uses methods like crop rotation, cover cropping and reduced tillage to enhance the soil and increase water retention.

If the global warming fear porn is true, regenerative agruiculture is a win. If not, it is still a win.

Angus’s farm is called Spier

Angus’ 650-hectare farm encompasses pastures, winter grazing fields, vineyards and a 250-hectare reforestation and rewilding initiative.

“Regenerative agriculture goes beyond sustainable; it restores, replenishes, and rejuvenates the land, leaving it better than before.” - Gabe Brown

Regenerative farming, like permaculture and unlike mainstream commercial (monoculture) farming, is ultimately about creating sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural systems. Sure, it pushes up the cost of the produce a bit, but you get what you pay for.

Unplanned video

While at his farm, I decided to make a quick video. He drove my wife and me around, and, well, that’s about as much planning as went into the video.

But it was fun.

“Regenerative agriculture offers a future for sustainable farming of meat in harmony with nature and humanity.” - Allan Savory

➡️ Support my work by joining our army of amazing individuals fighting the good fight in the battle for truth.

JOIN OUR ARMY