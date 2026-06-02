I recorded this in early 2025 and decided to share it again.

When somebody is as heavily censored as David Duke, I assume that he’s probably over the target.

According to ChatGPT:

David Duke is a controversial figure known for his involvement in white supremacist and far-right politics. He is a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan and served as a Louisiana state representative from 1989 to 1993. Duke has also run for various political offices, including the governorship of Louisiana and the presidency of the United States. His views and actions have been widely criticised as racist and anti-Semitic.

It appears that my assumption is correct.

I might add that the term ‘far right’ doesn’t mean anything. I’ve asked many times for a definition and nobody can give me one. The phrase is completely meaningless because it’s been weaponised as a propaganda tool, overused to describe anyone the establishment dislikes, and is based on a left-right political spectrum that doesn’t actually work in the real world.

And it varies widely, depending on where you are in the world.

So, ChatGPT is just parroting establishment nonsense. Surprise surprise.

David Duke, when he was a Grand Wizard

KKK?

Before recording this conversation with David, I didn’t know much about the KKK. The extent of my knowledge came from bastions of historical accuracy like Hollywood and TikTok.

Oh, and cartoons.

Comparing Trump to the KKK doesn’t make any sense, but there you go.

Anyway, I’m not saying I’m a fan of the KKK, but understanding its history helps a lot.

The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) was established in Pulaski, Tennessee in late 1865 or early 1866 by six Confederate veterans who came to be known as the “Pulaski Six.” The founders initially created the organisation as a fraternal social club for former Confederate soldiers seeking camaraderie and community in the aftermath of the Civil War. The name was derived from the Greek word “kyklos,” meaning circle, combined with “clan” to suggest a band of brothers. The group was originally formed as a social group to provide amusement and break the boredom of their small town, offering a space for veterans to connect with one another.

Sounds fine to me.

So what happened?

The KKK’s transformation began in 1867 when the organisation shifted from its original purpose as a social fraternity for Confederate veterans to what historians describe as a political force responding to Radical Republican policies during Reconstruction. Under the leadership of former Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, the group became more organised and began campaigns of intimidation targeting African Americans and white Republicans, leading to federal crackdowns via the Enforcement Acts of 1870-1871.



After declining in the 1870s, the organisation was revived in 1915 by William Simmons, expanding its focus to include Catholics, Jews, and immigrants, with membership reaching millions by the mid-1920s.



A third wave emerged during the 1950s and 1960s in response to the Civil Rights Movement, particularly following the 1954 Brown Supreme Court decision.



Today, the organisation exists as several independent factions rather than a single cohesive entity.

Basically, the KKK today is a distant memory of what it once was.

Nevertheless, David’s involvement was decades ago and it shouldn’t define him today.

Talking points

Jewish influence and communism

Jewish supremacism’s role in global conflicts

The KKK and understanding its historical context

The rise of the KKK and the role of carpetbaggers

Usury and the influence of Maimonides

The Talmud versus Jesus’ teachings

Pornography, abortion and mass immigration

🎙️ Podcast episode