Jerm's Substack

Jerm's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Nov 10

Being able to change your mind is such a wonderful gift. Who needs rigid thinking?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jerm and others
Rich Liebman's avatar
Rich Liebman
Nov 10

We are very susceptible to suggestion and repetition as well as being intellectually lazy and subject to group think.

Look no further than the acceptance of the Holohoax as indisputable fact!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jerm Warfare
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture