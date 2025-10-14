I went to China to see what the truth is
And guess what? Most of what you believe is false. The truth is nuanced.
The problem with many people “on our side” is that they claim to stand for truth when, in reality, they’re just pushing ideology and aren’t even aware of it.
“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum - even encourage the more critical and dissident views.”
—Noam Chomsky
For example, discuss why the COVID jab is bad news, and you’ll get many nodding in agreement. It starts to feel like we’re part of a real social movement for change, with “our side” flipping the bird and pushing back.
They even call themselves “truthers”.
But then, once the talking point changes, everyone and everything returns to the drawing board and there is no more “our side”.
That’s the thing, though.
There is no “our side”.
There was never an “our side”.
There is no “truther” movement and never was one. (After all, what does “truther” even mean?)
There is just a collection of people agreeing on one thing, maybe two.
And here’s how I know.
I went to China recently 🇨🇳
Suddenly, just because I’m not aboard the “China is a dystopian hellhole” train, I’m labelled a “CCP shill”, “sellout”, and [insert empty label].
I’d go so far as to say that the abuse I’ve received for trying to bring a nuanced perspective on China has been the most severe I’ve ever experienced.
Nobody wants to hold up a mirror and consider that their own narrative, surrounding China, might be Western garbage. It’s a remarkable observation.
Anyway.
I recently spent over three weeks travelling through China, from Shanghai to the politically sensitive province of Xinjiang.
I was part of an independently funded team making a biographical documentary, following the steps of journalist Pepe Escobar, who is writing a book about the rise of China and Central Asia.
My role at large, so to speak, was mostly just to create some content for UK Column, for whom I record a daily show.
Additionally, I gathered a lot of information surrounding social credit scoring, digital ID, surveillance, censorship, Uyghur genocide, and more, all of which I’m going to write about here in the coming weeks.
China interests me because it’s constantly touted as the world’s enemy, especially by Trump, NATO, MI6, CIA, and other Western interests that fear its rise to economic dominance.
Don’t follow my Substack if you’re just going to knee-jerk.
Follow my Substack if you understand complex systems and why it matters to question everything. Yes, question even me. But do so honestly rather than disingenuously.
It’s time to bust some myths.
Jerm, I have been folowing you sice the plandemic, 69 years old , and I am still gobsmacked how easily people become sheep! Proudly anti vaxxer and unfortunately the bullies in washington haven't noticed yet that China is lightyears ahead of them! So glad you got to see Pepe, all the best and enjoy your visit!
O, dear - I'm going to pop in and keep an eye on your comment sections, because you are most definitely going to have the woke comments from people who just love to knee jerk uninformed opinions and aren't really interested in learning something new, or challenging their belief systems.
People love outsourcing their thinking and opinions about subjecst to their favourite talking head, be it MSM or now the alt media talking heads, that you can see if you have done your due diligence on a subject, that many of these alt media celebrities these days, are actually just as bad as the MSM, if not worse.
"One of the saddest lessons in history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back." - Carl Sagan
"If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then we are up for grabs fro the next charlatan - political or religious - who comes ambling along" - Carl Sagan.