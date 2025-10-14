The problem with many people “on our side” is that they claim to stand for truth when, in reality, they’re just pushing ideology and aren’t even aware of it.

“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum - even encourage the more critical and dissident views.”

—Noam Chomsky

For example, discuss why the COVID jab is bad news, and you’ll get many nodding in agreement. It starts to feel like we’re part of a real social movement for change, with “our side” flipping the bird and pushing back.

They even call themselves “truthers”.

But then, once the talking point changes, everyone and everything returns to the drawing board and there is no more “our side”.

That’s the thing, though.

There is no “our side”.

There was never an “our side”.

There is no “truther” movement and never was one. (After all, what does “truther” even mean?)

There is just a collection of people agreeing on one thing, maybe two.

And here’s how I know.

I went to China recently 🇨🇳

Suddenly, just because I’m not aboard the “China is a dystopian hellhole” train, I’m labelled a “CCP shill”, “sellout”, and [insert empty label].

Shanghai is easily the most advanced city in the world

I’d go so far as to say that the abuse I’ve received for trying to bring a nuanced perspective on China has been the most severe I’ve ever experienced.

Nobody wants to hold up a mirror and consider that their own narrative, surrounding China, might be Western garbage. It’s a remarkable observation.

Anyway.

I recently spent over three weeks travelling through China, from Shanghai to the politically sensitive province of Xinjiang.

Uyghur girls, before they were taken away by the firing squad. Obviously.

I was part of an independently funded team making a biographical documentary, following the steps of journalist Pepe Escobar, who is writing a book about the rise of China and Central Asia.

My role at large, so to speak, was mostly just to create some content for UK Column, for whom I record a daily show.

Additionally, I gathered a lot of information surrounding social credit scoring, digital ID, surveillance, censorship, Uyghur genocide, and more, all of which I’m going to write about here in the coming weeks.

Chatting to Pepe Escobar in the Old City of Kashgar

China interests me because it’s constantly touted as the world’s enemy, especially by Trump, NATO, MI6, CIA, and other Western interests that fear its rise to economic dominance.

Don’t follow my Substack if you’re just going to knee-jerk.

Follow my Substack if you understand complex systems and why it matters to question everything. Yes, question even me. But do so honestly rather than disingenuously.

It’s time to bust some myths.