Jerm Warfare

Jerm Warfare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolina Cornforth's avatar
Carolina Cornforth
7dEdited

Jerm, I have been folowing you sice the plandemic, 69 years old , and I am still gobsmacked how easily people become sheep! Proudly anti vaxxer and unfortunately the bullies in washington haven't noticed yet that China is lightyears ahead of them! So glad you got to see Pepe, all the best and enjoy your visit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
7d

O, dear - I'm going to pop in and keep an eye on your comment sections, because you are most definitely going to have the woke comments from people who just love to knee jerk uninformed opinions and aren't really interested in learning something new, or challenging their belief systems.

People love outsourcing their thinking and opinions about subjecst to their favourite talking head, be it MSM or now the alt media talking heads, that you can see if you have done your due diligence on a subject, that many of these alt media celebrities these days, are actually just as bad as the MSM, if not worse.

"One of the saddest lessons in history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back." - Carl Sagan

"If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then we are up for grabs fro the next charlatan - political or religious - who comes ambling along" - Carl Sagan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jerm Warfare
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture