Iain Davis on the global power structure

Iain Davis (Substack:

) is an author and investigative journalist.

A really good one.

His arguments on global power structures are some of the best I’ve heard.

“The object of power is power. Now do you begin to understand what I mean by power? We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power.” - George Orwell

In short, the Global Public-Private (G3P), or Public-Private Partnership (PPP), is a massive network that includes big corporations, banks, philanthropic foundations, governments, NGOs, and other influential groups.

It’s a term often used by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The structure

Simply put, the top-tier groups control global finance, economies, and set the policies and frameworks that get adopted worldwide. They are, as Iain describes, the policymakers.

Iain made this excellent visual

The BIS (Bank of International Settlements) is essentially the central bank of central banks. It is extremely powerful and fully intends to implement CBDCs to achieve both mass control and surveillance.

“The real rulers in Washington are invisible and exercise power from behind the scenes.” - Felix Frankfurter, US Supreme Court Justice

Listen to what the head of the BIS, Augustin Carstens, had to say:

The policies made by the policymakers are then distributed by the policy distributors—like the UN, IMF, IPCC, and so on—which are then enforced by governments and other authorites—like the CDC and NIH—which are then pushed by the mainstream media and others.

Governments turn these globalist policies into laws.

There are many terms that generally mean the same as as Public-Private Partnership, such as:

These are all frameworks that describe pretty much the same thing, perhaps with some tinkering around the edges here and there.

From my recommended conversation about the Black Nobility

In other words…

Basically, stakeholder capitalists (oligarchs) create policies at a global level, which then trickle down to every country.

For example, consider the WHO (World Health Organisation ). It has almost 200 member states that have voluntarily rescinded their national health sovereignty. Similarly, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) has almost 200 member states that have voluntarily rescinded their environmental (climate change) sovereignty.

Lest we forget the COVID™ era.

“The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.” - Aldous Huxley

Governments have shifted from being policy leaders to enablers for the global power structure. They do this by taxing the public and increasing national debt, which benefits the oligarchs (such as the central banks).

All of this to say that it has led to the formation of numerous partnerships and the evolution of global governance.

As per the World Economic Forum

Ultimately, it’s about mass control and mass surveillance.

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.” - Klaus Schwab

