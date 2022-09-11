Jerm Warfare
James Fetzer on the 9/11 coverup
James Fetzer on the 9/11 coverup

Sep 11, 2022
Important

This podcast includes 135 slides, meaning that, while it is possible to listen to - and follow - the conversation, I recommend watching it.

Our conversation

In the following two-hour conversation, James presents 135 slides and an enormous amount of critique, including

  • what happened (or didn't happen) at the Pentagon;

  • what happened (or didn't happen) at Shanksville;

  • why planes could not have crashed into the Twin Towers;

  • why two of the four planes didn't even take off;

  • why Osama and Muslim "terrorists" were a false flag;

  • the use of "mini-nukes" (which gives weight to the spike in cancers);

  • the names and faces of those involved; and

  • the motivations behind the operation.

