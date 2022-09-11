James Fetzer on the 9/11 coverup

Important

This podcast includes 135 slides, meaning that, while it is possible to listen to - and follow - the conversation, I recommend watching it.

Our conversation

In the following two-hour conversation, James presents 135 slides and an enormous amount of critique, including

what happened (or didn't happen) at the Pentagon;

what happened (or didn't happen) at Shanksville;

why planes could not have crashed into the Twin Towers;

why two of the four planes didn't even take off;

why Osama and Muslim "terrorists" were a false flag;

the use of "mini-nukes" (which gives weight to the spike in cancers);

the names and faces of those involved; and

the motivations behind the operation.

Support my work

Become a member of the Jerm Warfare community.

Check out my sponsors.

Please rate and review my podcast (if you use Apple Podcasts).