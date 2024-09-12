John McAfee was the real antivirus

⚠️John joined me for two short conversations between 2020 and 2021. For simplicity, I merged them into a single video.

He was scheduled for a third appearance on my podcast, before he—like Liam Neeson—was ‘taken’.

Janice and John

Background and death

He was involved in a bunch of legal disputes (probably because he was over the target) and was known for his politically incorrect views on, well, everything.

After creating the hugely successful McAfee Antivirus software, he left the company in 1994 to explore other ventures, like smartphone security software.

John was a libertarian and ran for the Libertarian Party's presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 and was a critic of government surveillance and the war on drugs.

He was arrested multiple times, including for drug-related charges and was also implicated in a murder investigation in Belize where he had been living, following which he was arrested in Spain in 2020 on charges of 'tax evasion'.

John was found dead in his prison cell in June 2021, in what was ruled as a suicide (surprise surprise).

His wife doesn't believe he committed suicide.

Neither do I.

I suspect he was Epsteined.

Janice (his wife) joined me for a very heartfelt retrosepctive conversation, to which I recommend listening.

From having his own drug lab in a jungle in Central America, to marrying a prostitute whom he met on the Mexican border, to being accused of murder, to running for American president, John was indeed a colourful character.

“Put this Jerm motherfucker on repeat!” - John McAfee

A bit more

There's a lot about him online, so I won't repeat it here. Instead, I'll recommend the following documentary because it's so damn good.

He was neither left-wing nor right-wing, but he was definitely the middle finger. Resisting the establishment and buffering against its attempts to control and surveil our lives is something for which we should always strive.

However, it's a minefield and, unfortunately, John stepped on a mine.