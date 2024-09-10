Laura Aboli on transhumanism and what to do about it

Laura Aboli started her career in 2000 by co-founding World-Check, a risk identification database, and later Wealth-X in 2010, focusing on ultra-wealthy individuals.

After leaving both by 2014, she pursued her passion for interior design with her own company.

With interests in art and a critical view on metaphysics and psychology, she founded the United Democratic International Movement for Awareness and Freedom (UDIMAF) in May 2020, aiming to address the impacts of the global ‘pandemic‘ on society.

"What we call Man’s power over Nature turns out to be a power exercised by some men over other men with Nature as its instrument." - CS Lewis

Because, to be clear, there was no pandemic. The whole thing was a fear campaigndesigned—in my opinion—to accelerate mass surveillance, depopulation and digital ID.

End game

Laura’s presentation went viral and, as such, caught my attention.

In it, she argues that transhumanism aims to eradicate humanity as we know it. Humanity, she says, has been conditioned to accept a posthuman future through the destabilisation of traditional values and the promotion of gender ideology.

Transhumanism denies God and the spiritual realm because it falls under postmodernism (which should be rejected).

Postmodernism is utter nonsense, to be clear.

"The danger is not that AI or genetic engineering will destroy us but that they will dehumanize us, turning us into creatures incapable of love, virtue, or nobility." - Leon Kass, bioethicist

Laura makes the point that technology should enhance human life, not replace or destroy it. Human traits like empathy and creativity cannot be replicated by machines and she calls for us to become the best versions of ourselves, rather than something different.

Conversation

She is critical of transhumanism, which a dangerous ideology that threatens humanity. Laura argues there are no upsides to transhumanism and she is right.

She adds that transgenderism is a slippery slope towards transhumanism, followed by posthumanism.

Again, she is right.

The globalist agenda disregards biological reality—and what it means to be human—in favour of technological manipulation of the human body and identity, ultimately compromising our freedoms and privacy.

Transhumanism (and transgenderism) are garbage and should be rejected.

"The human race will not be able to retain its present form, but will be transformed by technology into something unrecognizable." - Ted Kaczynski (The Unabomber)

