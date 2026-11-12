This is a truncated version of the article I published on my website, but since I have paying subscribers on Substack, I might as well publish it here too.
Also, this isn’t a sensational piece.
No wil…
This is a truncated version of the article I published on my website, but since I have paying subscribers on Substack, I might as well publish it here too.
Also, this isn’t a sensational piece.
No wil…
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