I recorded this podcast episode in 2025, but with Covid back in the news thanks to Tony Fauci being questioned before the US Congress, I felt it was relevant to share the conversation again.

Mike Yeadon is a former Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, where he spent 16 years developing new medicines before founding his own biotech company, Ziarco.

With a PhD in pharmacology and over 30 years in pharmaceutical research, Mike became one of the most prominent voices challenging the official Covid narrative.

He was amongst the first credentialed scientists to call out the government’s “lethally incompetent” scientific advice, arguing that lockdowns were based on flawed PCR testing that produced massive numbers of false positives.

Mike consistently warned that the so-called “second wave” was fabricated through dodgy testing protocols, pointing out that respiratory deaths in late 2020 were actually lower than in previous years. His outspoken criticism of the experimental Covid injections—which he argued were “toxic by design” and failed to prevent illness or transmission—led to widespread censorship across social media platforms.

Mike has a Substack page where he includes the last two centuries of failed clinical attempts to show human-to-human transmission of any pathogen. It’s worth a look.

The purported vaccines against this alleged illness COVID-19 were, in my view, deliberately designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility.



— Mike Yeadon

Here’s my conversation with Mike.

As always, video episodes are available as audio episodes on most podcast apps, including Apple and Spotify. As I type this, Jerm Warfare is no longer banned anywhere.

Subscribe to my premium podcast to skip the ads and get access to additional, exclusive content.