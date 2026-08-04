Jerm's Substack

Jerm's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M W's avatar
M W
Aug 4

Just shows how entrenched and difficult to overcome preconceived notions are. You think you’re doing “good” because that’s what you were taught. Only to find out it’s wrong.

For another grand example, look up the story of Smedley Butler, a 2 time Medal of Honor Marine officer, who learned the military wasn’t fighting for people’s freedom. It was the muscle for US banking and corporate interests. Read his War is a Racket.

https://www.heritage-history.com/site/hclass/secret_societies/ebooks/pdf/butler_racket.pdf

Reply
Share
Celina's avatar
Celina
Aug 4

I have been listening to Mike since the very beginning, as he has been disseminating the truth unrelentingly ! My kind of hero! I also regret having worked for that company. 😔

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jerm
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jerm Warfare · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture