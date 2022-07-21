Jerm Warfare
Naomi Wolf on feminism, guns, and tyranny
Naomi Wolf on feminism, guns, and tyranny

Jerm
Jul 21, 2022
Naomi Wolf is one of my favourite feminists and runs the Daily Clout.

Naomi Rebekah Wolf is an American feminist author and journalist. Following her first book The Beauty Myth, she became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement. Feminists including Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan praised her work. Others, including Camille Paglia, criticized it. In the 1990s, she was a political advisor to the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore. Wolf’s later books include the bestseller The End of America in 2007 and Vagina: A New Biography.

I am generally antagonistic towards (modern) feminism because it often appears to be a celebration of victimhood culture and a deliberate attack on family values and men. Having watched Cassie Jaye’s documentary, The Red Pill, I was left feeling disgusted at the excessive hatred being vomited by feminists who were interviewed.

Naomi, however, is nowhere near any of that misandrist nonsense.

She shoots guns; she opposes abortion; she rejects state tyranny; she is heavily censored; and she likes men.

Brilliant.

Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Jerm
