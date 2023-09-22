Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who recently died at age 95, was a powerful figure in South African politics, known for leading the Inkatha movement, later renamed the Inkatha Federal Party (IFP).
He was a member of the Zulu Royal Family and deeply loved and respected throughout the Zulu nation.
Professor Otty Nxumalo, born in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, is a multi-talented man with degrees from the Universities of South Africa (UNISA), Harvard, and Zululand.
Professor Otty Nxumalo on the greatness of Mangosuthu Buthelezi