Substack has pros and cons.

It has a great community network vibe, but it's got digital ID creep and a pretty boring, restricted design. As a creative person, I like not only features but aesthetics too.

But the thing is, I have my own website, and in the event of Substack resorting to censorship, I will still have my website. Sure, my website can be censored too, but it’s less likely than my Substack.

My website uses Ghost software, which is like Substack’s software but better. If Substack were Android, Ghost would be Apple. Except that Substack isn’t like Android because Substack is very brickwalled.

Anyway.

My point is that my website looks nicer than my Substack, and it has the same subscription setup, meaning you can receive everything in your inbox.

More than that, my website has its own growing ecosystem — including Telegram and WhatsApp communities, online meet-ups, livestreams, my regular podcast, my premium podcast, a huge library of taboo, controversial, and banned resources, my cartoons, and more.

I still post to Substack, but not as frequently as I post to my website.

So, in short, please hop over to my website and subscribe — either to a free subscription or a paid one.

Go to my website

I recommend the latter because it supports my independent work, and you get to become part of our worldwide community.

Moreover, I have a huge archive of older content going back to the Covid era, like my podcast episodes with RFK Jr, Peter McCullough, Gavin McInnes, Gavin de Becker, Alex Jones, David Icke, Catherine Austin Fitts, Zev Zelenko, Right Said Fred, David Duke, John McAfee, and many more.

I have recorded nearly 2,000 podcast episodes, and I’ve published around 10,000 cartoons.

And I’ve never sold out.