The reason my updates on Substack are so spread out is that I'm focusing on my website, which doesn't have the digital ID creep that Substack does.

If you didn’t know, my website is jermwarfare.com.

My website works very similar to Substack, with a subscription model, newsletter, and all the rest—just without the digital ID creep.

It also has a better look and feel.

And, not only is my podcast intro video the best, my cover art is nearing the best too! (I’m currently re-inventing my style, so it’s not quite where I want it yet.)

As a reminder, my intro video was made, from scratch, by a friend of mine, using a combination of my cartoons, stock footage, and videos I took with my phone.

I found the music, back in 2019, on some music creator’s YouTube channel, immediately love it, and bought the rights to use it.

Every year or so, I get my friend to update some of the visuals in the video, so that it remains fresh.

Here is my intro video (which will soon get a refresh again):

Unbelievably, some people have asked me to change it because they feel it’s too aggressive. One guest even cancelled her appearance, saying the intro was too militant.

It’s called Jerm Warfare (which is a play on my real name).

The tagline is ‘the battle of ideas’.

How do people not see the metaphor?

It’s a reference to information wars—clashing beliefs, challenging establishment narratives, fighting for truth in the fog of propaganda.

A recent cartoon of mine.

And it uses Stripe for the payment backend, so it’s all very simple and secure.

Obviously, this is a gradual process. I’m not going to drop Substack overnight, as switching over takes time for everyone to adjust.

But jermwarfare.com is very active, so you’re missing out if you haven’t jumped ship with me.

It’s updated almost daily and it has other cool stuff:

Archive of my cartoons. Yes, I am actually a cartoonist by trade. Easy to forget. Even I forget.

I host a weekly, unscripted, members-only live stream on my website. I use a premium streaming service that doesn’t censor. (I don’t use YouTube, Odysee, Rumble, etc.)

I have a regular podcast, which everybody has these days, but I also have a premium podcast, which has no ads and includes additional, exclusive stuff. The premium podcast is accessible through my website and can be listened to on Apple, Spotify, etc.

My website has access to very lively private Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

From one of my live streams

Just to be annoying, I’ll repeat my website’s URL: jermwarfare.com.

Come as you are

Please come over to my website.

Subscribe to get my newsletter and updates in your inbox.

If you can spare a few bucks, become a paid subscriber. It helps me remain independent and pay for antifragile tech like a premium podcast, streaming and video services, and so on. At the same time, being a paid subscriber means you score too.

If you’re already a paid subscriber to my Substack, let me know and I’ll try migrate your subscription so that you don’t have to do anything. My email address is at the bottom of my website.

A very controversial cartoonist has just confirmed, as I type this, he will join me on my next live stream.