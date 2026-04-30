Jerm's Substack

Jerm's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ibbs Hussain's avatar
Ibbs Hussain
Apr 30

Well said and just as with James Corbett - I’ll follow you on your site

The problem is, social media Inc Substack is a trap - herding all and sundry into this new intranet within the internet. So it becomes the norm, the persons websites and the www are just outlying seldom visited reserves.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jerm
Yeowoman's avatar
Yeowoman
May 4Edited

In general we females prefer reasoned debate reaching agreement. We dont see it as a battle. A blind moron could see that Jim Lee's points are sensible and coherent, but instead of reasoning and growing our understanding it is paying people to just argue and call each other names. We could have sorted the chemtrail ideas in a matter of weeks but it's in everyone's interests to string it out forever and call everyone names.

Btw I'm glad you interviewed Jim . At least it gave him a chance to present an overview. His argument isnt sophisticated in the slightest.. it is basic common sense. The lack of nuance in chemtrail circles is so depressing. It makes me feel more doomy than anything tbh.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jerm
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jerm Warfare · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture