Roman Bystrianyk on vaccine history, official data, and better explanations
Roman Bystrianyk on vaccine history, official data, and better explanations

Jerm
Apr 29, 2024
Roman Bystrianyk's slideshow delves into the history of vaccination, describing its origins, definition, processes, risks, and deaths, emphasising the decline of diseases prior to vaccines, and providing realistic explanations.

I strongly recommend watching the video of this conversation: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/roman-bystrianyk-vaccine-history

Jerm
