As a reminder, my first love is drawing cartoons. I’ve been drawing since I was a toddler, and I still draw like I’m one. Making a living from cartoons, however, isn’t easy, which is why I also have a podcast and other creative outlets.

I have some on rotation on my website. It’s not possible to display them all because there are thousands.

The following cartoons are in no particular order, but they’re related to the fake pandemic. I drew a lot during that time; these are just a handful to end the week.

I’ll send more cartoons soon.

I’m also going to start a series of Substacks related to drawing cartoons, but it will be for paid subscribers only.

Laughter is the best medicine. (Far better than any vaccine.)