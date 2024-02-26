Steve Falconer on the Jesuits, not the Jews, running the world

The Jews run the world.

That’s what we constantly see and hear from people around us. The Jews are in control of everything, from banking and business to politics and media. They dominate most positions of power and influence the cultural zeitgeist.

But do they?

Steve Falconer, from Spacebusters, says ‘no’, arguing that it is a purposeful strategy of deceit that has been used for centuries by the Jesuits.

Put another way, Steve argues that the Roman Catholic Church and, by extension, the Vatican control the world and use the Jews as a scapegoat.