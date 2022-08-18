Share this postTaras Kobernyk on being fired from Googlewww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareTaras Kobernyk on being fired from GoogleShare this postTaras Kobernyk on being fired from Googlewww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-58:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Taras Kobernyk on being fired from GoogleJermAug 18, 2022Share this postTaras Kobernyk on being fired from Googlewww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTaras Kobernyk is a software engineer who was fired from Google after questioning anti-white sentiment within the company.Full description here.Please support my work by joining our community.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionTaras Kobernyk on being fired from Googlewww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesDanny Carroll on German New Medicine18 hrs ago • JermNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • Jerm
Taras Kobernyk on being fired from Google