The occult origins of women's liberation
Women are more enslaved than they were a century ago. How and why did this happen?
This podcast episode was recorded in 2023, but it was so good that I am sharing it again.
What, exactly, were women liberated from?
Being a mother, says Rachel Wilson in her incredible book Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation.
Feminism’s a punchline now—women’s lib promised freedom but delivered a generation of miserable, overworked single moms.
— Gavin McInnes
Book summary
Basically, Rachel explores the occult roots of the women’s liberation movement in the early 1900s, the hidden history of the important feminists and esoteric beliefs of key players, both men and women.
The book rips apart the whole thing, highlighting how it has had a negative impact on women’s stability and identity, as well as men’s.
The American suffragettes—who were mostly men—were involved in occultic stuff like demon worship, witchcraft and central banking.
Think of it like this:
Create the Federal Reserve.
Throw women into the workforce to compete with men and generate more taxes.
Create family tension by ‘giving women the vote’ when, previously, a man voted on behalf of his household.
By encouraging men and women to work, kids end up with no parents at home.
Women remain single, unmarried and childless for longer because they prioritise their careers over starting a family.
Increased useage of antidepressants.
Abortion becomes commonplace.
Men think they can become women and vice-versa.
Transhumanism and depopulation.
Why has a career become more important than raising a family, asks Rachel.
📺 Video episode
I struggled to upload the video to Substack, so you will have to watch it over at my website.
Feminism is doomed to failure because it is based on an attempt to repeal and restructure human nature.
— Phyllis Schlafly
What a very perceptive bit of writing.
I can well remember as a schoolboy in London in the early nineteen sixties , when the Beatles flew in from the States. Thousands of young women would turn up at Heathrow to greet them in an hysterical state , ripping their knickers off and shouting , I love you, George, I love you Paul, I love you, John.
It was about then that I realised I was on the wrong planet.
And the Beatles and the whole creation of the idea of being a teenager? A massive pysop to control the population, plain and simple.
"We're All Going On A Summer Holiday", yes, thanks very much Cliff.
It is all too easy to see how other people are manipulated. The real trick, which is much, much more challenging is to see how every aspect of your own life has been scripted. That you are being thought into being. Did someone mention the Occult?