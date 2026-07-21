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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
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What a very perceptive bit of writing.

I can well remember as a schoolboy in London in the early nineteen sixties , when the Beatles flew in from the States. Thousands of young women would turn up at Heathrow to greet them in an hysterical state , ripping their knickers off and shouting , I love you, George, I love you Paul, I love you, John.

It was about then that I realised I was on the wrong planet.

And the Beatles and the whole creation of the idea of being a teenager? A massive pysop to control the population, plain and simple.

"We're All Going On A Summer Holiday", yes, thanks very much Cliff.

It is all too easy to see how other people are manipulated. The real trick, which is much, much more challenging is to see how every aspect of your own life has been scripted. That you are being thought into being. Did someone mention the Occult?

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