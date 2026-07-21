This podcast episode was recorded in 2023, but it was so good that I am sharing it again.

What, exactly, were women liberated from?

Being a mother, says Rachel Wilson in her incredible book Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation.

Feminism’s a punchline now—women’s lib promised freedom but delivered a generation of miserable, overworked single moms.



— Gavin McInnes

Book summary

Basically, Rachel explores the occult roots of the women’s liberation movement in the early 1900s, the hidden history of the important feminists and esoteric beliefs of key players, both men and women.

The book rips apart the whole thing, highlighting how it has had a negative impact on women’s stability and identity, as well as men’s.

The American suffragettes—who were mostly men—were involved in occultic stuff like demon worship, witchcraft and central banking.

Think of it like this:

Create the Federal Reserve.

Throw women into the workforce to compete with men and generate more taxes.

Create family tension by ‘giving women the vote’ when, previously, a man voted on behalf of his household.

By encouraging men and women to work, kids end up with no parents at home.

Women remain single, unmarried and childless for longer because they prioritise their careers over starting a family.

Increased useage of antidepressants.

Abortion becomes commonplace.

Men think they can become women and vice-versa.

Transhumanism and depopulation.

Why has a career become more important than raising a family, asks Rachel.

📺 Video episode

I struggled to upload the video to Substack, so you will have to watch it over at my website.

Watch video