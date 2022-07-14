Jerm Warfare
Tony Heller on the insanity of global warming alarmism
Jerm
Jul 14, 2022
Tony Heller is a scientist and software engineer, and runs RealClimateScience.com, in which he analyses climate change claims and debunks propaganda and alarmism using historical data and trends.

I’ve spoken to a few great minds, such as solar physicist Valentina Zharkova and Greenpeace cofounder Patrick Moore, and the reality is that, as Tony reiterates,

  • humans do not influence Earth’s climate in any meaningful way;

  • 700climate change has occurred for millennia;

  • there is no evidence of significant sea-level rise;

  • extreme weather has not been all that extreme over the last century;

  • the Arctic and Antarctic are doing fine; and

  • the climate change narrative has nothing to do with climate change, and everything to do with fear and control and taxation.

On the topic of supposedly melting ice, Susan Crockford is a zoologist with decades of research behind her, and she has shown, over and over, that polar bears are in great shape.

Tony is probably the most savage critic of climate change hysteria, and joined me for a pretty funny conversation about all of it.

