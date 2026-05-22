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Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
2d

If you knew 30,000 folks who worked on them for the last 40 years and yet not one of those folks has ever seen 1 actually used, then you’d know that this hoax is possible.

If you question any one of those same folks who made 6 figure salaries for making a product that has never been used in their lifetime, they will tell you, hey it’s good job and it puts my kids through college and keeps the wife happy.

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:jamie;'s avatar
:jamie;
2d

Have you sought out the work of Steven A Young? He is a PhD of Theoretical Physics and a MSC and has debunked the ‘Nuclear’ bomb hoax too. His book ‘A Fool’s Wisdom is a great read.

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