This podcast episode with Michael Palmer is a follow-up to our previous discussion, where he argued that no atomic bomb could have been dropped on Japan.

By extension, therefore, he maintains that nuclear weapons simply don’t exist. Or if they do, there isn’t any convincing evidence.

It’s certainly a head-scratcher, especially since we’ve been programmed our whole lives to believe that nukes are real and that the only reason they haven’t been used is the fear of total global destruction—or something like that.

This book explores the claim that nuclear weapons do not function, they are a large-scale hoax. I call this hoax the Fake Nuke Feint.



— Akio Nakatani, ‘Death Object - Exploding The Nuclear Weapons Hoax’

There’s a surprisingly coherent case to be made that nuclear weapons are an elaborate Cold War psyop built on government secrecy, fake physics, Hollywood-produced footage, and the fact that Hiroshima and Nagasaki look a lot like conventional firebombing jobs, as Michael has shown.

Hiroshima (nuked) and Tokyo (firebombed) after being bombed. Both have concrete structures still standing.

As a matter of interest, the secrecy around the Manhattan Project was architecturally designed to prevent anyone from understanding the whole picture.

Secrecy was so complete that the majority of the 130,000+ workers didn’t know what they were building until they heard about Hiroshima on the radio.

Workers were told only what they needed to know and were forbidden from discussing their jobs with anyone — including their wives.

The entire project ran on compartmentalisation — the deliberate fragmentation of knowledge so no single person outside the top tier could verify the whole.

If you wanted to run a massive deception operation, this is exactly how you’d structure it.

Let’s assume that...

Okay, so if Japan wasn’t nuked, it becomes an incredibly hard sell to make a convincing argument for the existence of nuclear weapons.

Consider the following.

Lab experiments with supercritical masses of highly-enriched uranium show that nuclear chain reactions rapidly self-extinguish — the heat generated reduces the material’s capacity to sustain the reaction.

Every single study claiming nuclear weapons are feasible originates from Los Alamos National Laboratory — there is no independent verification. The simulation software used (PAD, PAGOSA) is not publicly available. Why?

The claim that there is ‘scientific consensus’ on nuclear weapon feasibility is really just a consensus manufactured entirely within classified government institutions. In other words, governments agree with one another.

After all, 80 years of threats, loads of intense wars, mass destruction, genocides—and yet no nukes?

Hollywood

The US Air Force operated a secret Hollywood-quality film studio called Lookout Mountain in Laurel Canyon, California, staffed by professional filmmakers, which produced atomic weapons documentaries and training films with suspiciously high production values for Cold War propaganda.

Lookout Mountain, California, where nuclear propaganda was filmed.

Some theorists suggest that footage like the Trinity Test blast could have been staged using conventional explosives and clever cinematography techniques rather than actual nukes.

Hmm...

Why, though?

Well, think about it.

A ‘super-weapon’ that nobody can independently verify is the perfect geopolitical control tool.

The threat is more useful than the weapon itself.

Both the US and Soviet Union had every incentive to mutually maintain the hoax — it justified astronomical military budgets, kept populations in fear, and gave both governments near-unlimited power to act in the name of ‘national security’.

So, fear and control.

🎙️ Podcast episode

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Look, it’s possible nuclear weapons exist, but how would we know?

An interesting alternative commentator, Miles Mathis, argues that nuclear weapons are essentially a giant hoax—that no nuclear bomb has ever actually been detonated. He claims the whole thing is a state-run psyop using conventional explosives, dodgy photos, and fearmongering to keep governments funded and populations scared.

Again, why has no nuclear weapon been used in 80 years?