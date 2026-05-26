➡️ I recorded the following conversation in early 2025, but I’m sharing it again because it was so interesting.

The Beatles have sold between 600 and 800 million units—albums, singles, or digital downloads—making them the most successful pop band of all time.

They were a brilliant band and definitely among my favourite acts.

The last photo of all four Beatles together, August 1969

But what if they neither wrote nor recorded much of their music?

I’ve heard it said they didn’t play their own instruments—rubbish, but it’s true some early tracks leaned on hired hands.



— George Martin, record producer

HELP! They need somebody!

Mike Williams is a musician who runs the Sage of Quay website, which is packed with research and in-depth analyses of not only The Beatles but also the broader entertainment industry.

Basically, Mike argues that The Beatles—whether they knew it or not—weren’t the organic counterculture heroes they’re portrayed as. He suggests they were deliberately shaped by forces like the Tavistock Institute to serve a hidden cultural agenda, and a bunch of their music wasn’t even written or recorded by them.

‘The Beatles were part of a control system.’

As he notes, they weren’t particularly skilled musicians. Suddenly, they soared to fame, almost as if a deliberate media campaign propelled them.

Both great albums. Both recorded by other musicians.

If The Beatles and other bands had ghostwriters and session musicians, who were they?

Phil Spector and The Wrecking Crew.

It doesn’t end there.

Eric Clapton recorded the guitar for ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’.

Remember The Monkees? Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart wrote their songs, with The Wrecking Crew recording the music.

Most of Pet Sounds, by The Beach Boys, was written and recorded by The Wrecking Crew.

The Beatles didn’t play half the instruments on their records—studio pros did, and the writing was a group effort with suits calling shots.



— Alex Constantine, journalist

So, if it’s accepted that session musicians and ghostwriters were (and still are) common, is it really such a stretch to think The Beatles had help?

And is it such a stretch to consider they might have been a cultural project of the Tavistock Institute—a London-based organisation known for its work in psychology, social engineering, and elite influence? It’s a theory that doesn’t just challenge the myth of the band, but the very machinery behind how pop culture is manufactured.

🎙️ Video episode

Mike spent some time on the Rubber Soul album, and also chatted about the ‘Paul is dead’ theory, which has lingered for decades. (I don’t know if I’m persuaded by that theory, though.)