The reason why my Substack has gone quiet is simply because I’m trying to focus my energy on my primary website, jermwarfare.com, rather than doubling my workload by also posting to Substack.

My website works in a similar way to Substack, in that it also acts as a newsletter, so I recommend going to jermwarfare.com and subscribing; all my goodies will end up in your inbox. Easy! 🥂

Come on over!

Jerm Warfare is my all-encompassing brand, including:

my cartoons

my podcast

my members’ groups

my controversial library

The list goes on.

In case you didn't know, I've been a professional cartoonist for 20 years, with awards, books, and a long list of publications to my name.

Substack could potentially begin censoring content in the future. Currently, Substack doesn't appear to be doing this, but I've heard stories that make me uneasy.

Hence the importance of my own website.

Additionally, I host a daily show on UK Column, Monday to Friday at 19:00 UK time.

I simply don’t have the time to regularly post to Substack anymore. Rather follow my work via my website and, if you’re really supportive, become a paid subscriber (it’s cheap) and get full access to everything (since most of my stuff is paywalled).

Remember that I have lost all my mainstream cartoon contracts, I’m constantly fighting censorship, and I receive no corporate funding. I am now fully independent, so if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours. 😎

Come on over to jermwarfare.com!