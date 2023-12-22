Share this postZachary Foster on the history of Hamaswww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareZachary Foster on the history of HamasShare this postZachary Foster on the history of Hamaswww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-53:53Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Zachary Foster on the history of HamasJermDec 22, 2023Share this postZachary Foster on the history of Hamaswww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareZachary Foster is a Jewish historian with a PhD in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University. He focuses primarily on Palestinian history.FULL SHOW DESCRIPTIONJOIN OUR TRIBEDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionZachary Foster on the history of Hamaswww.jermwarfare.socialCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesDanny Carroll on German New Medicine18 hrs ago • JermNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • Jerm
Zachary Foster on the history of Hamas