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Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
Mar 1

Fake from day 1. Where are those hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars gone? Into the rabbit hole…. No way the "astronauts’ could have gotten through the Van Allen belt nor did Tricky Dick have a telephone call on his office phone with the "astronauts ". But then given NASA was set up by a bunch of Nazis what else should anyone expect….

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
Mar 1

Bravo! Me too. Catherine Austin Fitts at Solari.com has been tracking the money stolen from US taxpayers and I caught a reference that said her total is now $55 Trillion. (See Follow the Missing Money Vol. 1 & 2 (2018) and:

missingmoney.solari.com

We can use the Constitution to get our money and our government back. It is time to enforce the U.S. Constitution. The Solari Report has been covering the missing money since 2000 when Catherine Austin Fitts began to to warn Americans and global…

I never wanted my tax dollars to build 137 D.U.M.B.s under the US alone. Who knows what they've done elsewhere. The US DoD is 100% out of control and the parasitic private bank calling itself the "federal" Reserve Bank is feeding it whatever it wants financially.

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