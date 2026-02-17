I said this in a previous Substack update, and I’ll say it again.

I’m using Substack less because of Substack’s digital ID creep. For example, I don’t like the way in which Substack now requires age verification in some countries.

This is not good and it will get worse.

It is precisely what Agenda 2030 is all about, despite the persuasive propaganda and fluff pieces like the following from TechUK:

Over the past five years, the UK has made much progress in digital identity across both public and private sectors. And, over the next five years, we can build on these foundations towards a trusted, decentralised system that benefits every citizen and business. We need a cohesive, outcome-driven national digital ID strategy — one that measures progress, empowers the private sector to deliver beyond government, and enables digital ID as a driver of economic growth and trust by 2030. The UK’s success with digital identity will rest on a strong public–private partnership: the government providing digital infrastructure for Citizen-to-Government (C2G) and Citizen-to-Business (C2B) services, government-issued digital credentials, and empowering the industry to drive innovation and adoption across the private sector. Between now and 2030, this partnership must turn shared ambition into action — creating a privacy-first, citizen-centred digital ecosystem that underpins national trust and prosperity. When done right, digital identity will not be seen as surveillance or control — it will stand as the cornerstone of a safer, more efficient, and privacy-respecting digital UK, empowering citizens, enabling businesses to thrive, and helping government deliver smarter, more connected public services. Digital ID is a foundational layer in the ‘UK stack’ of digital services that will enable identity, payments and smart data sharing to grow our digital economy whilst keeping it safe.

There is no need for digital ID.

Simple.

Age verification, like what Substack has begun doing, is stupid.

Thankfully, I don’t need Substack.

I have my own website, jermwarfare.com.

And on my own website, I publish my own articles, videos, and cartoons.

Furthermore, on my own website, I also host live-streams and a private global community on both WhatsApp and Telegram. (You can use the latter if you're nervous about WhatsApp's privacy.)

If you’re a paid subscriber here on Substack, just let me know and I’ll move your subscription across to jermwarfare.com.

It’s fairly easy, since both Substack and my website use similar models.



I’ll make it even easier.

If you click on this link, it will take you directly to the subscription page.

There is a free option available, but I'd encourage you to consider a paid subscription. It’s not a lot. Over the years, I've faced significant censorship and attacks, and any financial support makes a crucial difference in helping me stay independent.

You can unsubscribe anytime.

Get away from this digital ID garbage and come join me in the trenches.