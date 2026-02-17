I'm using Substack less often because of digital ID creep
But I'm very active on my own website, so come join me there.
I said this in a previous Substack update, and I’ll say it again.
I’m using Substack less because of Substack’s digital ID creep. For example, I don’t like the way in which Substack now requires age verification in some countries.
This is not good and it will get worse.
It is precisely what Agenda 2030 is all about, despite the persuasive propaganda and fluff pieces like the following from TechUK:
Over the past five years, the UK has made much progress in digital identity across both public and private sectors. And, over the next five years, we can build on these foundations towards a trusted, decentralised system that benefits every citizen and business.
We need a cohesive, outcome-driven national digital ID strategy — one that measures progress, empowers the private sector to deliver beyond government, and enables digital ID as a driver of economic growth and trust by 2030.
The UK’s success with digital identity will rest on a strong public–private partnership: the government providing digital infrastructure for Citizen-to-Government (C2G) and Citizen-to-Business (C2B) services, government-issued digital credentials, and empowering the industry to drive innovation and adoption across the private sector. Between now and 2030, this partnership must turn shared ambition into action — creating a privacy-first, citizen-centred digital ecosystem that underpins national trust and prosperity.
When done right, digital identity will not be seen as surveillance or control — it will stand as the cornerstone of a safer, more efficient, and privacy-respecting digital UK, empowering citizens, enabling businesses to thrive, and helping government deliver smarter, more connected public services. Digital ID is a foundational layer in the ‘UK stack’ of digital services that will enable identity, payments and smart data sharing to grow our digital economy whilst keeping it safe.
There is no need for digital ID.
Simple.
Age verification, like what Substack has begun doing, is stupid.
Thankfully, I don’t need Substack.
I have my own website, jermwarfare.com.
And on my own website, which is jermwarfare.com, I publish my own articles, videos, and cartoons.
Furthermore, on my own website—which, in case you’ve forgotten—is jermwarfare.com, I also host live-streams and a private global community on both WhatsApp and Telegram. (You can use the latter if you’re nervous about WhatsApp’s privacy.)
If you’re a paid subscriber here on Substack, just let me know and I’ll move your subscription across to jermwarfare.com.
It’s fairly easy, since both Substack and my website use similar models.
I’m not sure if I mentioned it, but my website is jermwarfare.com.
I’ll make it even easier.
If you click on this link, it will take you directly to the subscription page.
There is a free option available, but I'd encourage you to consider a paid subscription. It’s not a lot. Over the years, I've faced significant censorship and attacks, and any financial support makes a crucial difference in helping me stay independent.
You can unsubscribe anytime.
Get away from this digital ID garbage and come join me in the trenches.
Anyone with a functioning brain realizes that Digital ID, for accessing the internet, is not about saving the kids. It forces everyone, including adults, to prove their age and is really about extending the globalist surveillance state which began after 911. Just look at Great Britain where they arrest people for "hurtful words" mostly in opposition to Muslim Immigration. Meanwhile they refuse to stop the Pakistani rape gangs that have claimed over 250,000 victims. The globalist agenda is like an octopus with each arm pushing a different Agenda2030 goal: surveillance, open borders, forced vaccination, the Green Agenda etc.
On January 6, 2026, I got permanently suspended from Facebook for my series of essays on "The Urgent Need for Global De-Islamification." I was accused of hate speech and summarily cut off from Facebook after over 20 years. The series is not hateful in any respect. I have lived in Dearborn for nearly 72 years and was merely pointing out that some of our Muslim population is becoming radicalized and that we need to take action to deradicalize our population. Sorry but I don't want my city turning into the next London or Paris. As the saying goes "no good deed goes unpunished." Welcome to Orwell's 1984.
True, it is getting spookier on this site.