Bruce Cain
Feb 17

Anyone with a functioning brain realizes that Digital ID, for accessing the internet, is not about saving the kids. It forces everyone, including adults, to prove their age and is really about extending the globalist surveillance state which began after 911. Just look at Great Britain where they arrest people for "hurtful words" mostly in opposition to Muslim Immigration. Meanwhile they refuse to stop the Pakistani rape gangs that have claimed over 250,000 victims. The globalist agenda is like an octopus with each arm pushing a different Agenda2030 goal: surveillance, open borders, forced vaccination, the Green Agenda etc.

On January 6, 2026, I got permanently suspended from Facebook for my series of essays on "The Urgent Need for Global De-Islamification." I was accused of hate speech and summarily cut off from Facebook after over 20 years. The series is not hateful in any respect. I have lived in Dearborn for nearly 72 years and was merely pointing out that some of our Muslim population is becoming radicalized and that we need to take action to deradicalize our population. Sorry but I don't want my city turning into the next London or Paris. As the saying goes "no good deed goes unpunished." Welcome to Orwell's 1984.

Crixcyon
Feb 17

True, it is getting spookier on this site.

