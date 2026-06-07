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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
Jun 7

Chronic mercury toxicity, which is ridiculously common, disrupts mineral transport across cell walls and makes the results of mineral analysis hair tests come out all wonky. This is based on the work of Andy Cutler, PhD. If you overlook Dr. Cutler's work you are missing a key to understanding why everyone is so sick these days.

There is much information at my website, www.maybeitsmercury.com. A good article to read is the written interview I did with Unbecoming about the book I cowrote with Cutler, "The Mercury Detoxification Manual."

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Yeowoman
Jun 7

I’ve been chronically low on iron most of my life. My doctor partner told me it was a good thing overall so I stayed that way. One thing I do know raises your iron levels rapidly is red wine … I think this is why so many white people around me are no longer white … they look kind of orange/purple and it’s not fake tan.

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