I found this episode both complicated and fascinating. Complicated, because Morley Robbins dives into scientific concepts well beyond a layman’s grasp—but fascinating, because once the penny dropped, I was hooked.

Morley is a former hospital executive who walked away from the system after realising it had his own diagnosis backwards.

Basically, his core argument is that chronic disease is a mineral dysfunction problem, not a germ problem, centred around:

too little copper and magnesium to regulate iron,

too much unregulated iron accumulating, and

a medical system that keeps treating the downstream symptoms.

This is such an interesting angle because it goes to the absolute root cause, as per the name of his protocol.

‘Fix the terrain and the germs become irrelevant.’

In his conversation with me, he mentioned Antoine Béchamp’s work, which sadly most people don’t know about. He was a contemporary of Louis Pasteur — who was a fraud, according to a book I read called Béchamp or Pasteur? — and essentially argued that it’s not the germ that causes disease, but the terrain. The internal environment of the body — its mineral status, its cellular energy, its ability to regulate iron — determines whether you get sick, not the presence of a pathogen.

Béchamp believed that microorganisms arise from within the body when the terrain is compromised, rather than being the primary invaders from outside that Pasteur made them out to be.

In other words, fix the terrain and the germs become irrelevant.

This is a view held by numerous guests on my podcast, thankfully.

🎙️ Podcast episode

You’re welcome to listen to the following conversation with Morley on most podcast apps.

This conversation was recorded for my UK Column show.

Currently, as I type this, I’m not banned anywhere. If you use Apple, upgrade to the paid subscription to remove the ads, or use my premium podcast to remove the ads and get additional content.