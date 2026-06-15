Jew me, sue me / Everybody do me / Kick me, Kike me / Don’t you black or white me

Those are lyrics from ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ (1995) on Michael Jackson’s album HIStory. (His story, not history. When you think of it like that, it changes things.)

Play that song on Apple Music (or anywhere, really) and you’ll hear loud sounds drowning out ‘Jew’ and ‘Kike’. The words are also scrubbed from the lyrics in Apple Music but, interestingly, not in Spotify.

For context, a tight-knit network of entertainment industry lawyers, psychiatrists, and executives — who happened to be predominantly Jewish — were the operational machinery behind both the 1993 and 2003 attacks on Michael Jackson, from which he never really recovered.

‘The media can put an allegation out there, you know, within an hour, the whole globe knows about it.’



— Monika Wiesak

And here’s the original, angry, ‘Michael in prison’ music video, directed by Spike Lee — later ‘replaced’ by the colourful, vibrant, politically correct version shot in Brazil (which is the version everybody knows, since the original was suppressed). The latter version makes no sense anyway; a bunch of happy people dancing in the streets, joyfully singing ‘they don’t really care about us’ is ridiculous.

Excellent book 📖

Monika Wiesak wrote a book called Michael Jackson: The Man, the Music, the Controversy, which basically argues that he was an innocent man destroyed by a lying media, a predatory music industry, and a public that never bothered to question what it was being told.

Monika has done a huge amount of deep diving, and as a fan of Michael’s music, I’m thrilled that she hasn’t just challenged the mainstream narrative — she’s utterly debunked it.

Here’s Amazon’s summary of her book:

Michael Jackson was globally famous yet misunderstood by many. He was loved by his fans and demonized by the corporate press. He became famous at a young age and soared to superstardom as a young adult. As he matured, so did his music. He sang of unity, peace, and harmony, and against war and injustice. He created his beloved Neverland Ranch to serve as a healing escape for others. As the years went on, the press attacks grew more vicious. Then, the molestation allegations began. The media spoke of the accusations as if copious evidence backed them up. However, a closer look reveals that they fall apart under scrutiny.



This book details the story of Michael Jackson, from his youth through long past his death. It explores the false rumors spread over the years and sheds light on who the man truly was. It also offers a revealing look at the world of power, media, and entertainment.

This isn’t a frivolous topic.

It’s linked to the usual suspects, and all roads lead to Jeffrey Epstein. Tommy Mottola, for example, appears in the Epstein files, thousands of times.

‘It is the media’s fault for propagandising people. But it’s also the public’s fault for being so gullible to propaganda.’



— Monika Wiesak

Who is Tommy Mottola?

He was the Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, had ties to P Diddy, and Michael wanted nothing to do with him.

Michael Jackson knew.

Discussion with Monika

I really enjoyed this conversation. It’s just such a pity that Michael isn’t around to see people finally waking up.

If you’d rather listen than watch, you can find me on most podcast apps, including Apple and Spotify.

Jerm Warfare isn’t banned from any of them, right now.

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Better yet, subscribe to my premium podcast: no ads, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else.

The question I have is: did Michael Jackson really die from a drug overdose?