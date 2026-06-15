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James True's avatar
James True
2d

People like to believe victims don’t become perpetrators. This new trend is really sad because we live in a world full of perpetrators who have sold people the idea they are victims.

If Michael wasn’t fiddling kids he would have invited the parents to stay over too. He would have included cameras instead of excluding them from the one place he said the parents who sacrificed their children to him could never go.

It’s brutally debilitating to real victims to tell them crap like this and let them believe they weren’t as innocent and good as Michael was when Michael is the perp.

This is why the world is evil and all people do is bitch about it. What’s the point when the smoothest criminal always wins?

Really sick take, mate.

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Carolina Cornforth's avatar
Carolina Cornforth
3dEdited

Sadly he was'nt the only muscician who had to pay by death in that satanic industry in the US!!!

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