I want to make it clear that I am neither American nor a believer in democracy, but I am glad that Donald Trump is back in the White House because, honestly, Kamala Harris is not very smart and is utterly disconnected from reality.

I have great cartoons here

And yes, I am not a believer in democracy because it is mob rule based on the political party with the best billboards. Plato and Socrates also didn’t believe in democracy. The (s)elected president is little more than a rent seeker.

Kamala’s position on abortion is one that she highlighted during her campaigning and one that, I believe, added to her defeat. Lest we forget, she voted in favour of full-term abortion back in 2019.

There's the issue of choice and I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body. —Kamala Harris

She is correct in that a woman’s decision about her body is her own, but she deliberately ignores the obvious fact that a baby is not her body. It is literally a different human life with its own DNA and genetic code. It’s akin to arguing that a patient on life support is part of the hospital’s machinery. The ‘yes, but it’s a foetus and not a baby’ argument is stupid; tell an expecting mother in her third trimester that she isn’t carrying a baby.

More of my cartoons here

So, no, killing unborn babies is not about women’s reproductive rights. It’s about killing unborn babies, and around one million unborn babies are killed annually in the United States. Kamala is happy to increase that number.

I recommend my podcast with a doctor who stopped performing abortions; listen to why he stopped.

However, Trump’s position on abortion is only marginally better than Kamala’s.

That being said…

He's clearly more of a threat to the deep state than Kamala, yet he's still part of the establishment and that’s something to remember.

Plus, the whole thing has become a weird personality cult not unlike North Korea.

So, he's neither a saviour nor someone to trust. If Biden—who is senile—wasn’t the one pulling the strings, why would you think Trump will pull the strings? (Maybe he’ll pull one or two strings, but definitely not all of them.)

Trump was outplayed by the CIA, Big Pharma, and the DoD in 2020, leading him to push Operation Warp Speed and wishy-washy statements on the jab, which turned into the deadliest and dumbest vaccine rollout ever.

It's all theatre. They're just actors on a stage, and the audience’s voting only shuffles them around until it gets repeated four years later, continuing the endless cycle. Meanwhile, the writers and directors are backstage, running the show.

Seriously, check out my cartoons

Both the Democratic and Republican parties are beholden to Israel, a result of a century of Zionist propaganda and indoctrination, largely fuelled by millions of evangelical Christians who believe in a false, dispensationalist doctrine about the 'chosen land' and 'chosen people'. Being a Christian does not mean being a sell-out for the modern state of Israel, which has nothing to do with the biblical Israelites and descendants of Jacob.

There's no logical reason for a country's president or its people to be blindly loyal to another country, yet that's what we see in America and it's quite cult-like.

As a South African, I'm not loyal to any country other than my own, and even then, my loyalty is first to my family and community.

Trump didn’t start any new wars during his first term, but he didn’t end any either. In fact, he expanded some of Obama’s wars (Yemen and Somalia, for example).

I drew this back in 2018. More here .

And instead of reducing America’s debt, like he promised he would do, Trump increased it by almost USD 8 trillion.

Yes, his presidency accomplished some good things, but the overall trajectory is pretty much the same as previous presidencies.

His climate change position sounds good on the surface, but the devil is in the details. I recommend reading Get Ready for the Republican Carbon Market by Whitney Webb.

Elon Musk's close connection to Trump, his promotion of electric cars and renewable energy, and his calls for carbon taxes should not be ignored.

Some suggestions for Trump

Since it doesn’t matter what I say, here’s a wishlist just for fun.

Break ties with Israel

Tighten US border

Clamp down on abortions

Clamp down on porn/degeneracy

Leave the IPCC, WHO, and the UN as a whole

Leave NATO and pull back all troops

Encourage nuclear power

Deport illegals

Shut down the Federal Reserve

Peg the dollar to gold

Shut down the CDC/FDA/NIH

Decentralise NASA

Shut down the CIA and FBI

Stop digital ID and CBDC rollout

Stop all vaccine recommendations and mandates

Clamp down on transgenderism and related medical procedures (especially on children)

Remove market restrictions to encourage more domestic and international trade

Encourage less postmodern architecture

What I’m saying is that actions speak louder than words. Care less about what Trump says, and care more about what Trump does.

While I enjoy how he derails the media and sends millions of Democrats into hilarious fits of rage, Trump will neither save America nor vastly improve on his first term.

Watch this very funny podcast here

Why?

Because the uniparty (Democrats and Republicans) is controlled by the global power structure, including central banks, corporations, NGOs, think tanks, technocrats, and the globalist cabal at large.

But hope is a meaningful part of being human, so here’s hoping!