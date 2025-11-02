Controlled opposition refers to a tactic where those in power secretly create or control a fake dissenting group or figure to divert attention from real threats, manipulate public opinion, and preserve their dominance by steering narratives away from genuine resistance.

Peter McCullough: bro, I don’t trust him.

Zev Zelenko: controlled opposition (when he was alive).

Whitney Webb: totally limited hangout.

Tom Cowan: chaos agent, bro.

Alex Jones: hahahaha!

Nick Hudson: lol what a grifter.

Even I’ve been labelled a limited hangout.

The list is endless and it’s a big problem. For some reason, many individuals in the alternative/dissident media space end up attacking their own and it’s embarrassing.

The Art of War specifically recommends sowing division and conflict within the enemy so they fight amongst themselves.

And we’re doing just that to ourselves, without any help from the establishment—the real enemy.

It’s friendly fire.

The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. — Sun Tzu

I don’t know why this happens—I’m not sure if it’s organic, by design, or a bit of both.

It’s probably a bit of both.

Either way, it’s a tragedy.

We can’t win small battles, let alone an information war, if we’re attacking everybody on our side.

Yes, controlled opposition is real

Firstly, controlled opposition is real.

Secondly, not all opposition is controlled.

Thirdly, if it’s always the other person who is controlled (and never you), it might be you who is being controlled or you’ve fallen into a trap.

The third point is of particular interest to me.

What if “Truth Seeker” is controlled opposition?

How would we know?

After all, it’s always the other person, right? Plus, “Truth Seeker” is anonymous and couldn’t possibly be part of an intelligence operation, right?

Why would “Truth Seeker” make such a claim, anyway?

What is his goal?

What does he want to achieve by it?

And what is his evidence on which he categorically plays the man and not the ball?

Playing the man and not the ball is woke.

And it’s intellectually lazy.

My point is that just because someone has a different take doesn’t make them controlled opposition.

“Yes, but, Jerm, controlled opposition is about infusing truth with lies.”

Sure.

But there are any number of reasons why people believe certain things.

It’s thanks to Alex Jones that I questioned Sandy Hook. Almost nobody that I know dares to question Sandy Hook. He was the first broadcaster that I know of to question 9/11. I mean, he questioned it on the day it happened.

Here is the full broadcast:

Has Alex said other stuff which I consider to be nonsense?

Absolutely.

But why?

Why do people in the alternative/dissident media space attack their own?

I think there are psychological aspects worth studying:

Ego

Arrogance

Jealousy

Projection

Virtue signalling

Tribalism

For example, I suspect that ego plays a big role. We all want to be on the vanguard. We all want to be ahead of the curve. We all want to be viewed as important. We all want to appear knowledgeable.

We all want to be right.

Furthermore, jealousy is part of the human condition.

Anybody who gains any degree of success—whether financial or social—suddenly becomes a “sellout” or “grifter”.

Additionally, when you go on to social media to proudly proclaim that Peter McCullough is controlled opposition, what are you actually doing?

I’ll answer that.

You are virtue signalling.

You are looking for others who might agree with you and come to high-five you in the replies. You are standing at the street corner and shouting at everyone about the world ending. You are projecting to others that you believe you know something they don’t. You are projecting your own fears and insecurities.

And no, you are not “warning” anybody of anything. You don’t have a monopoly on truth.

Peter was on my podcast right at the beginning of the Covid era, and he offered some very valuable knowledge at the time.

What I’m trying to say is best encapsulated by Bruce Lee:

Absorb what is useful, discard what is not, add what is uniquely your own.



— Bruce Lee

I care more about the ideas than whether somebody gets funding from The Wellness Company.

If I find the ideas valuable, I absorb them. If I don’t find the ideas valuable, I discard them. As a result, I feel more enlightened and can confidently explain to you why I believe that contagion is a myth and, therefore, why there was no viral pandemic (whether from a lab or from a bat).

I think that Whitney Webb’s Epstein research is the best in the world. (No, she didn’t plagiarise Ryan Dawson’s work.) I also think that her Palantir research is the best in the world. At the same time, I don’t think her takes on 9/11 and Covid are particularly convincing. So, as Bruce Lee recommended, I absorb her Epstein and Palantir research and discard her 9/11 and Covid takes.

Easy.

Win-win.

In other words, I don’t care about “controlled opposition”.

After all, it wasn’t the “uncontrolled” opposition that led me to question Sandy Hook, Epstein, germ theory and more. Or it might have been here and there. I can’t remember. I don’t care. I’m just happy I questioned those things. And still question things.

These purity tests are childish.

Let’s assume that Tucker Carlson is controlled opposition.

Okay.

Cool.

Now what?

I fight in the battle of ideas, not in the battle of individuals.