9/11 Revisionist
12h

There definitely is an intellectually lazy way at "attacking" people in the "truth" sphere, but also, let's remember Dr David A. Hughes' 3 camps of truth awareness...

Camp 1 - The government narrative

Camp 2 - The government approved counter narrative, filled with truth tellers, that don't tell you the full truth, it's also filled with charlatans and operatives to muddle up the truth and most truth seekers get stuck in camp two.

Camp 3 - The uncomfortable truth, where the truth gets ridiculed, censored and the algorithms make sure you don't get to camp three easily.

Remember the "freedom of speech, limited reach" on X?

A very large proportion of the alt media heads fall in camp 2.

I particularly have an issue, when you reach out to these alt media talking heads with information that counters the narrative they push and seeing that I specialize in the provable government approved counter narrative of 9/11, that is the bomb, thermite and nuke narratives, I have seen it with multiple alt media talking heads that are completely unwilling to be open to the fact that they have been deceived.

When it comes to 9/11 Jerm, you are camp 3...

Your 9/11 podcasts are what people should watch.

Link: https://www.jermwarfare.com/tag/9-11/

Alex Jones is a SOLID camp 2 and recently he even LIED in a comment to me on X, which I discuss and show in this article;

Alex Jones, Charlie Sheen, Tucker Carlson & 9/11

Two Camp 2 Talking Heads and an Actor Failing at Presenting 9/11 Truth

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/alex-jones-charlie-sheen-tucker-carlson

Tucker Carlson also fell very short in his 5 part series covering 9/11, but he showed he knows more than he's letting on and especially his episode 4 was very telling on what he is hiding.

I broke it down in my coverage of that episode of his series.

The Tucker Carlson 9/11 Files | Ep 4

An Alternative Media Talking Head's Mission in Uncovering 9/11 Truth Gone Wrong

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-tucker-carlson-911-files-ep-4

A couple of alt media talking heads / influencers are waking up to the camp 3, 9/11 truth...

Dr Mike Yeadon getting stuck into 9/11 truth

The ex-Pfizer scientist is about to find the truth of the events on September 11, 2001

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-getting-stuck-into

People really need to understand how the deceit around 9/11 has played out over the last 24 years and is still playing out, as good intentioned truth seekers are funding the greater cover-up of the truth by the "trusted experts" in the 9/11 truth movement.

If you can notice those patterns, it's easier for people to see those same patterns emerging in this health freedom truth movement post cv-19 and all the other distractions that we are getting bombarded with.

Dr David A. Hughes interview with 9/11 Revisionist

Narrative vs. evidence; Morgan Reynolds; Mark Conlon; Shanksville; the Pentagon; Curt Weldon; survivors on Stairwell B; Richard Gage; Camp 2 propaganda techniques; the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Interview: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-hughes-on-the-importance-of

Your statement - "If I find the ideas valuable, I absorb them. If I don’t find the ideas valuable, I discard them." - Is a good way of approaching talking heads in the alt sphere.

I do have a problem with them, when they are shown their blind spots and they then refuse to change their minds. That's disingenuous and not a mark of a true truth seeker, or then maybe the alt media talking head might just have an agenda.

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

All Mouth And Trousers
13h

Then you will be absorbing the propaganda and as we all know your "automatic brain" (AB) will register the effect the propagandist wants you to. You cannot control your AB or use logic to override it.

You can see this effect every day in advertising. The only way to avoid it is to avoid the source.

If I catch someone in a deliberate lie or misleading me I don't listen to them again.

